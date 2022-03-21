Commodities

Valentino 2021 sales rose 41%, listing not in fashion house's plans - CEO to paper

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published

Italian fashion house Valentino posted a 41% jump in sales last year at constant exchange rates and is not considering a listing anymore, Chief Executive Officer Jacopo Venturini said in an interview published on Monday.

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Valentino posted a 41% jump in sales last year at constant exchange rates and is not considering a listing anymore, Chief Executive Officer Jacopo Venturini said in an interview published on Monday.

Revenue was 1.23 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in 2021, 3% higher than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. The rise was driven by strong demand for accessories that now represent two-thirds of total sales, Venturini told financial weekly L'Economia-Corriere della Sera.

Founded in Rome in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and controlled by Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola, the company had expected a strong recovery in business this year after first-half revenue surged 64%.

The CEO, at the helm of the maison since June 2020, said "the hypothesis (of a listing) is absolutely not there anymore."

Although Valentino's revenue is smaller than competitors, the "size (is) correct for a sustainable growth," he said.

The share of online sales has risen to 16% of the total from 5% and the group plans to open 21 shops this year, including four in China, Venturini said.

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular