Valentine's Day Spending Is Forecast to Rise 32%. Is More Love in the Air?

The National Retail Federation says U.S. consumers will spend a record amount on Valentine’s Day 2020, and not by any small margin: Total spending is expected to jump 32% compared with 2019.

It’s a leap that far exceeds the average annual increase of about 6% that has allowed spending to essentially double over the past decade. Is more love in the air, or is something else going on?

“Consumers spent freely during the 2019 winter holidays and they appear ready to do the same in the new year,” said Federation CEO Matthew Shay in the federation’s news release. “The same strong employment numbers and higher wages that boosted holiday sales should make it easier to spend a little extra to say I love you this year and to spread the gift-giving beyond just your significant other.”

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_6c781b7b5abcab7579f2c107.json

Consumers are healthy. Unemployment is low. That’s one explanation. That’s good not only for Valentine’s Day vendors, but for the entire economy. Still, 2020 looks like an outlier.

The average expenditure for those celebrating is expected to be about $196 this year, up 21% from $162 in 2019. The difference between the 21% per capita growth and the 32% total growth is accounted for by the number of people celebrating this year. About 55% of people the federation surveyed are celebrating in 2020, up from about 51% in 2019.

If more people are celebrating in 2020, maybe more love really is in the air.

It could be the Friday effect, too. It’s easier to celebrate going into the weekend. But Valentine’s Day fell on a Friday in 2014. Total spending declined that year from $18.6 billion to $17.3 billion, so timing alone can’t explain the 2020 change.

Credit might. U.S. consumers have a record level of revolving credit, or credit-card debt. Perhaps consumers have more resources available to spend. Buy flowers and chocolate for loved ones Friday and worry about finance charges down the road. Love can make people do strange things.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_66e525bc3ea04e7651ea4727.json

Whatever the reason, higher spending is a tiny plus for the U.S. economy and is slightly favorable for stocks such as Hershey (ticker: HSY). The company, of course, makes candy, but it’s impossible to build a long-term investment thesis from one holiday data point.

Hershey stock is already up 8% year to date, a little better than the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. And shares aren’t cheap. They trade for about 25.6 times estimated 2020 earnings, a premium to the broader market. People do love chocolate.

Mondelez (MDLZ), another candy and snack vendor, is a little cheaper at 22.1 times.

Enjoy the holiday.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

