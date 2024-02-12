Valentine’s Day on a Budget: 6 Affordable Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s

Many shoppers view Trader Joe’s as a lower-cost alternative to Whole Foods, where you can buy organic produce and specialty items for less money than you’d spend at other grocery stores. That’s not all — Trader Joe’s is also a great stop for gifts or the perfect dessert to end your Valentine’s evening. Shoppers love these affordable, last-minute Valentine’s Day items:

1. Dozen Red Roses

It might seem like a cliché to buy your sweetheart roses for Valentine’s Day — but when you find them for $14.99 per dozen, you can’t pass them up. Keep in mind, prices may vary in TJ’s locations across the country, and some stores may be out of stock the closer we get to V-Day. Trader Joe’s also sells many other floral varieties, including large seasonal bouquets, for $19.99.

2. Trader Joe’s Prosecco

Trader Joe’s in-house wines, unofficially dubbed “Two-Buck Chuck” but formally labeled “Charles Shaw,” don’t disappoint, although the price has gone up slightly in recent years. Just in time for your Valentine’s Day celebration, Trader Joe’s has partnered with another winery — a “prominent Prosecco provider,” according to the store flyer — to present Prosecco from northeastern Italy. At just $8.99 a bottle, you can pop it open and celebrate your love, while celebrating all the inflation-busting savings from TJ’s.

3. Trader Joe’s Chocolatey Dipping Kit

Whether you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for kids or a fun at-home couples activity, Trader Joe’s Chocolatey Dipping Kit makes it fun and easy to create an array of chocolate-covered cookies, pretzels, fruit or virtually anything else you can imagine. The kit sells for just $3.99 at TJ’s and can cover more than a pound of strawberries. Consider pairing the kit with Belgian Butter Waffle Cookies or tasty Persian Madeleines, each for just $2.99.

4. Raspberry Hearts Cookies

On the topic of cookies, these seasonal Raspberry Hearts Cookies are perfect as an affordable Valentine’s Day gift for anyone in your life with a sweet tooth. The shortbread cookie has a hint of almond flavoring and a raspberry jam center. Grab a few boxes while you can still get this seasonal item.

5. Trader Joe’s Bath & Body Products

For the little mermaid in your life, we recommend the Peppermint & Tea Tree Shampoo Bar, just $3.99. Free of parabens and sulfates, the shampoo bar lathers up to cleanse hair while offering an energetic lift from the peppermint and tea tree scents.

Trader Joe’s carries a full line of bath and body products. With prices under $8 for most items, you can bundle a few to make a sweet Valentine’s Day gift. We recommend the Coconut Body Butter, Rose Water Facial Toner and the Chocolate Berry Lip Mask duo as a fun combo.

6. Raspberry Mousse Cakes

Whether you go out for dinner or cook at home this Valentine’s Day, put the perfect cap on the night with these delicious Raspberry Mousse Cakes, delightfully packaged in a clear box with a pretty pink label. Raspberry mousse and vanilla cake combine in layers within a candy-covered heart. These treats pair wonderfully with TJ’s Prosecco for a dessert that tastes luxurious but costs less than you might expect.

