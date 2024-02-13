Valentine’s Day Gifts at Costco 2024

More than half of consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, and will spend more than in 2023. According to the Nation Retail Federation , the total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2024 is $25.8 billion, with consumers spending on average $185.81. And according to WalletHub , Americans will spend an estimated $6.4 billion on jewelry and $4.9 billion on an evening out.

If you still haven’t done your Valentine’s Day shopping, don’t worry. Costco is a convenient place for shoppers to score a huge selection of Valentine’s Day gifts, many of which are on sale. The retailer is selling gifts in a variety of categories, like jewelry, floral arrangements, perfume, baked goods and more. So, if you’re a Costco member, there’s no excuse to show up empty handed this V-day.

And if you’re not a member, you can get a Costco Gold Star or Business membership for $60 annually, or an Executive membership, which costs $120 annually. However, at the moment you can save up to $40 on a Costco membership , thanks to a current deal.

Below are several Valentine’s gifts you can purchase at Costco before Wednesday.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.