Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shareholder returns have been , earning 15% in 1 year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) share price is up 15% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Valens Semiconductor didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Valens Semiconductor actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 1.1%. The lacklustre gain of 15% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:VLN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Valens Semiconductor are up 15% over the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 33%. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Valens Semiconductor better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Valens Semiconductor .

