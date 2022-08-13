Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

A week ago, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) came out with a strong set of second-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Valens Semiconductor beat expectations with revenues of US$22m arriving 3.7% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.10, 3.2% smaller than was expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:VLN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Valens Semiconductor are now predicting revenues of US$89.0m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a modest 6.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 22% to US$0.34. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$87.3m and losses of US$0.40 per share in 2022. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a cut to losses per share in particular.

Even with the lower forecast losses, the analysts lowered their valuations, with the average price target falling 5.9% to US$11.20. It looks likethe analysts have become less optimistic about the overall business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Valens Semiconductor at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Valens Semiconductor's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 12% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 45% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Valens Semiconductor's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Valens Semiconductor. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Valens Semiconductor analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Valens Semiconductor's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.