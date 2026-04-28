Valens Semiconductor - Equity Warrant (VLN.WS) Price Target Decreased by 61.32% to 0.03

The average one-year price target for Valens Semiconductor - Equity Warrant (NYSE:VLN.WS) has been revised to $0.03 / share. This is a decrease of 61.32% from the prior estimate of $0.07 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.02 to a high of $0.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valens Semiconductor - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLN.WS is 0.01%, an increase of 56.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.92% to 3,015K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,022K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aquamarine Financial holds 560K shares.

D. E. Shaw holds 447K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 350K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kepos Capital holds 333K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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