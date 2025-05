(RTTNews) - Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN), a high-performance connectivity provider, said on Thursday that, Gideon Ben Zvi, has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer by the end of 2025.

He will continue leading the company until the end of 2025, or until a new CEO is appointed. Zvi will continue to contribute to Valens as a board member.

