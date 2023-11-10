News & Insights

Vale will divest 14% stake in Vale Indonesia - minister

November 10, 2023 — 12:36 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vale will divest its 14% stake in its Indonesian nickel miner Vale Indonesia INCO.JK, Indonesia's mining minister said on Friday.

Arifin Tasrif told reporters there will be a "special pricing" for the divestment, adding the government is aiming for the deal to be secured this year.

