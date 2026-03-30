Vale vs. Rio Tinto: Which Mining Stock is the Smarter Buy?

VALE S.A VALE and Rio Tinto RIO rank among the world’s largest iron ore producers and diversified miners, making them direct competitors in the global metals and mining sector.

Apart from iron ore, Vale S.A also produces nickel, copper and cobalt, as well as by-products, such as gold, silver, platinum group metals, and other precious metals. Headquartered in Brazil, VALE has a market capitalization of around $65 billion.

Headquartered in London, the UK, Rio Tinto has a market capitalization of $141 billion. It engages in iron ore mining, alumina refining, smelting and recycling, as well as mining and processing of lithium. It also mines copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products.

Both are expected to play a central role in the global supply of essential commodities such as iron ore, copper and other minerals critical to industrial and economic development. Against this backdrop, investors are evaluating which stock is better positioned, Vale or Rio Tinto? To make an informed decision, let us analyze their fundamentals, growth potential and key challenges.

The Case for Vale

Vale reported revenues of $38 billion in 2025, up 1% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.82, up 15%, supported by ongoing cost discipline. Operationally, Vale delivered strong output in 2025, with iron ore production of around 336 Mt, copper output of about 382 kt and nickel production of roughly 177 kt, all exceeding expectations. Iron ore and copper output reached the highest levels since 2018, while nickel production was the strongest since 2022.

Vale targets iron ore production capacity at 335-345 Mt in 2026 and plans to take it up to 360 Mt by 2030. The Vargem Grande 1 (VGR1) project and the Capanema Maximization project are anticipated to play a key role in attaining these targets, each expected to add about 15 Mtpy of capacity. Additional initiatives, including Compact Crushing at S11D and Serra Sul, are also set to boost capacity from the second half of 2026.

Vale is also investing heavily in the base metals business to benefit from the global energy transition. In 2026, Vale's copper production is expected to be between 350 kt and 380 kt. Copper production is expected to reach 420-500 kt as of 2030 and 700 kt by 2035. With these projections, the company projects a 7% CAGR over 2024-2035 compared with the 4% average for peers.

Projects such as Bacaba will extend the life of the Sossego Mining Complex, contributing an average annual copper output of 50 ktpy over an eight-year mine life. Production is expected to start in the first half of 2028. Other projects, such as Salobo Coarse Particle Flotation (CPF), Alemão and Cristalino, will increase Vale’s copper production capacity.

Vale recently signed an agreement with Glencore Canada (Glencore) to jointly evaluate a potential brownfield copper development project at their adjacent properties in the Sudbury Basin, with an expected start-up in 2030. Vale plans to hit 700 kt levels by 2035, primarily through the accelerated development of assets in the North and South hubs in the Carajás region.

For 2026, Vale expects its nickel production to be between 175 kt and 200 kt, reflecting replenishment projects in Canada, exposure to Pomalaa and Morowali, and the start-up of the second furnace at Onça Puma. For 2030, nickel production is anticipated at 210-250 kt, with input from projects such as Thompson Ultramafics, Sorowako HPAL, partnership projects and offtake.

The Case for Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto’s revenues rose 7% year over year to $57.6 billion in fiscal 2025. The company reported underlying earnings per share of $6.69 in fiscal 2025, flat year over year.

Rio Tinto reported iron ore production at Pilbara (100%) at 327.3 Mt in 2025, flat year over year. Shipments totaled 326.2 Mt, down 1% year over year, coming near the lower end of the guidance of 323-338 Mt. Rio Tinto provides iron ore sales guidance for 2026 at 343-366 Mt, with Pilbara (100% basis) at 323-338 Mt.

Copper is also a major pillar of the company’s long-term growth strategy. Rio Tinto’s total copper production reached 883 kt in 2025, up 11% on a year-over-year basis. The results were supported by the solid ramp-up at the Oyu Tolgoi site and strong performance at the Kennecott mine. Rio Tinto expects copper production in the range of 800-870 kt for 2026.

Notably, at Oyu Tolgoi, the ramp-up is on track to reach an average of around 500 thousand tons of copper annually (100% basis and stated as recoverable metal) from 2028 to 2036.

In December 2025, Rio Tinto announced its first copper production from its Nuton bioleaching technology venture. This process uses naturally occurring microorganisms to extract copper from sulphide ores, significantly reducing energy and water use while eliminating the need for traditional smelting and tailings.

The company remains on track to deliver on its 3% CAGR copper production target over 2024-2033.

Rio Tinto is also working on building its lithium portfolio to capitalize on the rising demand for batteries and electric vehicles. The acquisition of Arcadium Lithium (Rio Tinto Lithium) last year established the company as a global leader in the supply of energy transition materials and a major lithium producer. It currently boasts one of the world’s largest lithium resource bases. Rio Tinto Lithium aims to grow the capacity of its Tier 1 assets to more than 200 thousand tons per year of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2028.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for VALE & RIO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vale’s 2026 earnings of $2.10 per share indicates year-over-year growth of 15.4%. The estimate for Vale’s 2027 earnings is $2.14 per share, which projects a 2.2% rise.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rio Tinto’s 2026 earnings of $8.36 per share indicates year-over-year growth of 25.90%. The estimate for earnings for 2027 is $9.49 per share, projecting 13.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both the EPS estimates for Vale for 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward in the past 60 days. Meanwhile, both the earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 for RIO have moved up over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vale & Rio Tinto: Price Performance & Valuation

In the past year, Vale stock has gained 50.6% while Rio Tinto stock has appreciated 44.2%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VALE is trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 1.65X, while RIO’s forward sales multiple sits at 1.80X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both Rio Tinto and Vale stand to benefit from rising long-term demand for steelmaking materials and energy transition metals. Rio Tinto stands out for its broader diversification, stronger earnings visibility and exposure to large-scale copper and lithium growth projects. Vale, meanwhile, retains a competitive advantage in high-grade iron ore and offers a relatively more attractive valuation. While Vale stands out in terms of price performance and cheaper valuation, the downward trend in estimate revisions is concerning.

Rio Tinto currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while Vale carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.