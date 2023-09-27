Vale (VALE) & Port of Acu to Build Low-Carbon Iron Ore Complex

Vale S.A. VALE has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Açu to explore the possibility of the development of a Mega Hub as part of its decarbonization efforts. The Mega Hub will include a plant, which will produce hot briquetted iron (HBI) using the direct reduction route. This is a groundbreaking initiative as it is expected to produce HBI with near-zero carbon emission.

The Port of Açu, located in the northern region of Rio de Janeiro, is the largest deep-sea port complex in Latin America. The port authorities have been focused on low-carbon projects in order to be recognized as the energy transition port of Brazil.

HBI is considered as an important intermediate steel product to reduce harmful emissions as it eliminates the need to use dirty coke or coal in steel manufacturing. Currently, HBI is mostly used in electric arc furnaces. A technical study will be coordinated by the Port of Açu and researchers to explore the use of HBI as partial burden in blast-furnaces. This will help in lowering carbon dioxide emissions by about 25% (with even greater potential reductions along the supply chain) while increasing blast furnace productivity.

Mega Hubs are industrial complexes designed to produce low-carbon steel products. Vale has announced plans to build such hubs in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman, with the first hub expected to go live in 2027.

The Mega Hub in Brazil, which will be developed with the Port of Acu, will initially receive pellets from Vale. In the future, it might include an iron ore briquette plant at site to supply the direct reduction route at the industrial complex. As per the agreement, both companies will look for investors to build and operate the Direct Reduction plant using natural gas, which will be available at the port, with the possibility of eventually converting to green hydrogen. This will help in producing HBI, thus ensuring near-zero carbon emissions.

This endeavor will open up the possibility of the development of further Mega Hubs in Brazil. It will largely contribute to the decarbonization of the domestic and international steel industry.

Price Performance

Shares of Vale have gained 4.4% in a year, in line with the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Vale currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and L.B. Foster Company FSTR. HWKN and CRS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and FSTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hawkins has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.40 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 38% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 57% in the last year.

Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.48 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 8% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have surged 107% in the last year.

L.B. Foster has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 134.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. FSTR’s shares have gained 95% in the last year.

