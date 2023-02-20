Vale (VALE) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Dip Y/Y

Vale S.A. VALE reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. The company had reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. Lower iron ore prices mainly led to the drop in earnings.



Including one-time items, the company had reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues

Net operating revenues declined 9% year over year to $11.9 billion. The top line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion.



Net operating revenues at Iron Solutions declined 13% year over year to $9.3 billion due to lower iron ore prices. Energy Transition Metals’ net operating revenues gained 15% to $2.55 billion on higher year-over-year sales volume for nickel. Also, elevated nickel prices than the last-year quarter helped offset the impact of lower copper prices.

VALE S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VALE S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VALE S.A. Quote

Operating Performance

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the cost of goods sold totaled $7.2 billion, up 10% year over year. The gross profit plunged 28% year over year to $4.8 billion. The gross margin was 40.1% compared with 50.4% in the prior-year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenditure moved up 13% year over year to $1489 million. Research and evaluation expenses climbed 23% to $218 million from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted operating income was $3.7 billion in the reported quarter. The figure indicated a 5% decline from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 billion in the reported quarter compared with $4.7 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA (excluding expenses related to Brumadinho and COVID) plunged 27% year over year to $5 billion.



Iron Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 billion, reflecting a 26% downfall from the last-year quarter. Energy Transition Metals EBITDA moved down to $775 million from $811 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Vale exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion compared with $11.7 billion at the end of last year. Cash flow from operations was $11.4 billion in 2022 compared with $26 billion in 2021.



Gross debt at the end of 2022 was $11.2 billion compared with $12.2 billion at the end of 2021. Vale paid out $12.6 billion as dividends, interest on capital and share repurchases in 2022.

2022 Performance

Vale reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.61, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $4.05 in 2022 compared with $4.47 in 2021. Net operating revenues slumped 20% year over year to $43.8 billion but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.6 billion.

Net operating revenues declined 9% year over year to $11.9 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of Vale have gained 2.3%, in line with the industry.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Vale currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are CalMaine Foods, Inc. CALM, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS and Teck Resources Limited TECK. CALM and RS currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and TECK carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CalMaine Foods’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $16.75, suggesting 515.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Earnings estimates have moved 106.8% north in the past 60 days. CALM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average. Its shares have gained 43.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reliance Steel’s earnings per share is pegged at $18.26 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 7.4% upward in the past 60 days. RS has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 13.4%, on average. The company has gained 41.7% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teck Resources’ 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $6.89, suggesting 52.43% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Earnings estimates have moved 0.7% north in the past 60 days. TECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.7%, on average. Its shares have gained 24.4% in the past year.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.