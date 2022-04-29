Vale (VALE) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1

Vale S.A. VALE reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents. The bottom line decreased 3% from the prior-year quarter. Lower sales volumes for iron ore and pellets, copper and nickel offset the impact of higher prices, leading to the overall decline in earnings in the quarter.



Including one-time items, earnings in the quarter was 93 cents compared with $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Net operating revenues declined 14% year over year to around $10.8 billion. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.3 billion.



Net operating revenues from Ferrous Minerals declined 16% year over year to $8.7 billion as higher iron ore prices were offset by lower sales volume. Base Metals’ net operating revenues dipped 3% to $1.9 billion as the impact of higher copper and nickel prices were offset by lower sales volume.

Operating Performance

In the first quarter of 2022, cost of goods sold totaled $4.6 billion, up 7% year over year. Gross profit plunged 25% year over year to $6.2 billion. Gross margin was 57.3% compared with 65.8% in the prior-year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenditure moved up 16% year over year to $121 million. Research and evaluation expenses climbed 23% to $121 million from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted operating income was $5.5 billion in the reported quarter. The figure marked a 29% slump from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 billion in the reported quarter compared with $8.5 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA (excluding expenses related to Brumadinho and COVID-19) plunged 26% year over year to $6.4 billion, on lower sales volume of iron ore and pellets. The gains from higher iron ore prices were not adequate to negate the impact of lower volumes.



Ferrous Minerals’ EBITDA was $5.8 billion, reflecting a 25% decline from the last-year quarter. Base Metals EBITDA slumped 26% to $751 million from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Vale exited the first quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $9.1 billion compared with $11.7 billion at the end of 2021. Cash flow from operations was $2.6 billion in the quarter under review compared with $7.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021.



Gross debt at the first quarter 2021-end was $12.3 billion compared with $12.2 billion at the end of 2021.



Vale paid dividends of around $3.5 billion and advanced its share buyback program during the first quarter, which is 84% completed. Its board of directors approved a new program of up to 500 million shares, equivalent to around 10% of the currently outstanding shares of the company. Under this program, share repurchases will executed in the coming 18 months and the conclusion of the current program.

Price Performance



In the past year, shares of Vale have fallen 19.3%, compared with the industry’s decline of 22%.

