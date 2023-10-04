Vale to supply BluestOne with slag for fertilizer production

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Wednesday that Vale Base Metals has signed a long-term agreement with BluestOne for the reuse of tailings from its Onca Puma mining operations in northern Brazil.

According to a Vale statement, the ten-year deal includes the annual sale of 50,000 metric tons of slag to BluestOne, which will then use it to produce low-carbon fertilizers.

BluestOne, the mining giant added, will start building a fertilizer plant near the Onca Puma mine in Para state in two years.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

