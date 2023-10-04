News & Insights

US Markets

Vale to supply BluestOne with slag for fertilizer production

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

October 04, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Wednesday that Vale Base Metals has signed a long-term agreement with BluestOne for the reuse of tailings from its Onca Puma mining operations in northern Brazil.

According to a Vale statement, the ten-year deal includes the annual sale of 50,000 metric tons of slag to BluestOne, which will then use it to produce low-carbon fertilizers.

BluestOne, the mining giant added, will start building a fertilizer plant near the Onca Puma mine in Para state in two years.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.