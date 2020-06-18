US Markets

Vale to resume ops at Voisey's Bay in Canada -filing

SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA plans to resume operations next month at its Voisey's Bay mine in Canada, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The mine should reach full capacity in August, Vale said. There have been no coronavirus cases registered at the mine to date, the company said, adding that it will test all employees and trace contacts for any COVID-19 cases.

