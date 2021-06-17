US Markets

Vale to pay 2.18 reais per share dividend on June 30 -filing

Anthony Boadle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said its board has approved on Thursday the distribution of 2.18 reais per share to be paid out on June 30, based on expected profits this year.

The company said in a securities filing this distribution is not related to the dividend regularly paid in September that has still to be decided by the board.

