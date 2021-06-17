Vale to pay 2.18 reais per share dividend on June 30 -filing

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said its board has approved on Thursday the distribution of 2.18 reais per share to be paid out on June 30, based on expected profits this year.

The company said in a securities filing this distribution is not related to the dividend regularly paid in September that has still to be decided by the board.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

