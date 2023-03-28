Markets

Vale To Pay $55.9 Mln To Settle Charges On Misleading Disclosures Prior To Deadly Dam Collapse : SEC

March 28, 2023 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vale S.A. (VALE) agreed to pay $55.9 million to settle charges brought last April stemming from the Brazilian mining company's allegedly false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams prior to the January 2019 collapse of the Brumadinho dam that killed 270 people, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

The SEC's complaint alleged that, for years, the dam did not meet internationally-recognized safety standards even as Vale's public sustainability reports assured investors that all of its dams were certified as stable.

The settlement, which remains subject to approval by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, requires Vale to pay a civil penalty of $25 million and disgorgement and pre-judgment interest of $30.9 million and would permanently restrain and enjoin Vale from violations of the SEC rules.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
VALE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.