Vale signs agreement to buy Mitsui stake in coal mine

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA signed on Monday an investment agreement with Mitsui & Co to acquire its stake in Moatiza coal mine and in the Nacala Logistics Corridor, according to a securities filing.

Vale added the deal completion is expected throughout 2021.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.