Vale signs agreement to buy Mitsui stake in coal mine

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA signed on Monday an investment agreement with Mitsui & Co to acquire its stake in Moatiza coal mine and in the Nacala Logistics Corridor, according to a securities filing.

Vale added the deal completion is expected throughout 2021.

