Vale shares erase gains as SEC brings charges over dam risk disclosures

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Shares in Brazilian miner Vale SA erased gains on Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the company over dam risk disclosures, saying it misled investors about safety prior to a deadly 2019 collapse.

Shares in Vale, which reported its quarterly results late on Wednesday, rose as much as much as 3.8% in early trading, before the SEC release describing the charges. Shares then turned negative and were down 0.5% around 10:30 a.m. in Sao Paulo.

