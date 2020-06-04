Vale Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vale SA (Symbol: VALE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.78, changing hands as high as $10.88 per share. Vale SA shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VALE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VALE's low point in its 52 week range is $6.49 per share, with $14.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.85.

