Vale set to complete New Caledonia nickel mine sale deal, France says

Government corrects statement to show Vale set to complete sale (not has completed

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - The French government said on Wednesday that Brazilian mining group Vale VALE3.SA was set to complete an agreement to sell its nickel operations in New Caledonia.

A consortium including local interests and Swiss commodity trader Trafigura is to acquire the operations following a recent political deal aimed at ending months of unrest in the French Pacific territory over the future of the site.

The economy ministry said the government would offer nearly 500 million euros ($587 million) in support for the deal, mainly through loans and guarantees.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.