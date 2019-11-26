US Markets

Vale sees $1.6 billion impairment charge for Q4 in New Caledonia write down

Contributors
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian miner Vale SA, the world's top nickel producer, will write down its New Caledonia mine and incur a non-cash impairment charge of about $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday in a securities filing.

Adds background, revision of coal mining

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA, the world's top nickel producer, will write down its New Caledonia mine and incur a non-cash impairment charge of about $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday in a securities filing.

Vale said its annual assets review of its base metals and coal business is still underway and further impairments charges that would also impact fiscal year 2019 cannot be ruled out.

The $3 billion value of the New Caledonia operation will be reduced by $1.6 billion, Vale said. The charge will not have any cash flow impact and will be treated as an exceptional item, it said.

The miner said it also revised the coal mining plans for its Moatize mine, in Mozambique, which will be closed for three months next year for maintenance.

Vale failed to sell its stake in New Caledonia mine, which has been beset by technical setbacks, a chemical spill and violent protests. The company gave up trying to sell a stake or find a partner to invest in the mine in 2018, after years of failed efforts to attract investors.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular