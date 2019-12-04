US Markets

Vale says to divest New Caledonian nickel operations

Brazil's Vale SA is evaluating ways to exit its New Caledonia nickel operations and will make a decision in the first half of next year, an executive said on Wednesday.

Vale, the world's top nickel producer, plans to examine all options in divesting the unit, Luciani Siani, chief financial officer told an investors' presentation in London.

