Vale says Samarco restarts operations, five years after disaster

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Wednesday its Samarco joint venture with BHP BHP.AX had begun the gradual restart of operations, after a deadly dam failure in 2015.

Vale said the operations had restarted at a production level of 7-8 million tonnes annually, or about 26% of Samarco's full capacity.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.