Vale says Samarco restarts operations, five years after disaster

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Wednesday its Samarco joint venture with BHP had begun the gradual restart of operations, after a deadly dam failure in 2015.

Vale said the operations had restarted at a production level of 7-8 million tonnes annually, or about 26% of Samarco's full capacity.

