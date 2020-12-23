Vale says Samarco restarts operations, five years after disaster
SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Wednesday its Samarco joint venture with BHP BHP.AX had begun the gradual restart of operations, after a deadly dam failure in 2015.
Vale said the operations had restarted at a production level of 7-8 million tonnes annually, or about 26% of Samarco's full capacity.
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))
