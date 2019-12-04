Vale says internal probe into tailings disaster due this month

Brazilian miner Vale will complete an internal investigation this month into a tailings dam collapse that killed more than 250 people in January, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, will finish its own probe into its responsibility for the accident later this month, CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo told an investors' presentation in London.

The collapse of the tailings dam in Brumadinho flooded a nearby company cafeteria and the surrounding countryside with mining waste.

