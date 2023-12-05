Vale says 2024 iron ore output could hit 320 mln tons

Adds information about capex in 2nd paragraph

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Tuesday it expects to produce between 310 million and 320 million metric tons of iron ore in 2024, compared to about 315 million tons this year.

In a securities filing, the mining giant also forecast capital expenditure (capex) of about $6.5 billion in 2024, as well as in coming years, up from some $6 billion in 2023.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan, Kirsten Donovan)

