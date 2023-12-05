News & Insights

US Markets

Vale says 2024 iron ore output could hit 320 mln tons

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

December 05, 2023 — 05:36 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds information about capex in 2nd paragraph

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Tuesday it expects to produce between 310 million and 320 million metric tons of iron ore in 2024, compared to about 315 million tons this year.

In a securities filing, the mining giant also forecast capital expenditure (capex) of about $6.5 billion in 2024, as well as in coming years, up from some $6 billion in 2023.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan, Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.