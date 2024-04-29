News & Insights

Markets

Vale, Samarco, BHP Submit R$127 Bln Settlement Proposal To TRF Related To Failure Of Fundao Dam

April 29, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vale S.A. (VALE) revealed on Monday that Vale, Samarco Mineracao S.A. and BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda. have submitted a non-binding, indicative settlement proposal totalling R$127 billion to the Brazilian Federal Court of Appeals of the Sixth Region (TRF) for the settlement of claims by government agencies relating to the failure of the Fundao Dam in Mariana, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The proposed settlement amount of R$127 billion includes R$37 billion in amounts already invested on remediation and compensation to date, a R$72 billion cash payment payable over a period of time to the Federal Government, the States of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo and the municipalities, and R$18 billion in obligations to be performed.

The settlement proposal amounts are on a 100% basis, which includes a 50% contribution from each of BHP Brasil and Vale as secondary obligors if Samarco cannot fund as the primary obligor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
VALE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.