VALE S.A. (VALE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $15.33, moving +2.4% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.38%.

The stock of company has fallen by 8.16% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of VALE S.A. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 20% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.15 billion, indicating a 12.71% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.1 per share and revenue of $41.18 billion, indicating changes of +15.38% and +7.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower. As of now, VALE S.A. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.14 for its industry.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

