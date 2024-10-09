VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

VALE S.A. (VALE) ended the recent trading session at $10.91, demonstrating a -1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of VALE S.A. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting a 10.61% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.45 billion, down 1.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $39.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.94% and -4.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. Right now, VALE S.A. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, VALE S.A. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 5.18.

Also, we should mention that VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

