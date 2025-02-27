VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $9.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.59% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.78%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 7.61% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 10.26% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.81 billion, reflecting a 4.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.83 per share and a revenue of $39.69 billion, indicating changes of +0.55% and +4.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.98% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.34.

One should further note that VALE currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

