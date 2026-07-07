VALE S.A. (VALE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $14.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.65% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.16%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.67% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.89%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating a 2% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.65 billion, reflecting a 21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $41.73 billion, indicating changes of +18.13% and +8.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Right now, VALE S.A. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, VALE S.A. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.07.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.