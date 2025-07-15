VALE S.A. (VALE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $9.69, marking a -2.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 2.16%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 9.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.53 billion, indicating a 3.96% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $38.71 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.75% and +1.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% downward. VALE S.A. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.58. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 5.58.

One should further note that VALE currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

