VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the latest trading day at $10.24, indicating a +1.29% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.1% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.14% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.56 billion, indicating a 0.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $40.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.39% and -3.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.75. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 4.75 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that VALE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Iron industry stood at 3.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

