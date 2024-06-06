VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $11.62, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 9.08% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing a 160% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.29 billion, indicating a 6.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $42.21 billion, which would represent changes of +19.13% and +1.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.47% lower. Currently, VALE S.A. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.25.

We can additionally observe that VALE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Iron industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.04 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 248, this industry ranks in the bottom 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.