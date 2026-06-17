VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) ended the recent trading session at $15.53, demonstrating a -2.82% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.35%.

The stock of company has fallen by 0.19% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.65 billion, up 21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $41.73 billion, which would represent changes of +17.03% and +8.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.28% upward. Right now, VALE S.A. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.94, so one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.