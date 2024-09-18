VALE S.A. (VALE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $10.53, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.93% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.56 billion, indicating a 0.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $40.12 billion, demonstrating changes of +16.94% and -3.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VALE S.A. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.47% increase. VALE S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, VALE S.A. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 4.95.

It is also worth noting that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Iron industry stood at 3.59 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.