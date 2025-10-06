VALE S.A. (VALE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $11.29, moving +2.54% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of VALE S.A. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 21.43% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.28 billion, up 7.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $37.79 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.14% and -0.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VALE S.A. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.51 for its industry.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.