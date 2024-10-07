VALE S.A. (VALE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw VALE S.A. (VALE) ending at $11.52, denoting a +0.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.03% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, down 10.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.45 billion, down 1.58% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $39.7 billion, indicating changes of +19.13% and -4.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.44% higher. As of now, VALE S.A. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.25.

We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Iron industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.81.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.