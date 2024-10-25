Vale S.A. Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Call Schedule

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has adjusted the timing for its third-quarter 2024earnings conference callto October 25, 2024, at 2pm Brasília time. The call will feature a live webcast in English with simultaneous Portuguese translation, providing key insights into the company’s latest financial performance. Investors and market enthusiasts can access the webcast through the provided connection details.

