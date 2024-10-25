News & Insights

Stocks

Vale S.A. Shows Resilience in Q3 2024 Earnings

October 25, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of 13.3 billion Brazilian reais, slightly down from 13.9 billion in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated net operating revenue reached 52.9 billion reais, reflecting a modest increase compared to 2023. Despite challenges in operational costs, Vale’s earnings per share remained robust, signaling resilience in its business operations.

For further insights into VALE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VALE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.