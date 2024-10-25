Vale S.A. Maintains Compliance with SEC Filing

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A., the Brazilian mining giant, has submitted its latest report as a foreign private issuer to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for October 2024. This formal submission ensures that Vale remains compliant with international regulatory standards, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market presence.

