Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt (VALE) Price Target Increased by 15.89% to 17.57

The average one-year price target for Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VALE) has been revised to $17.57 / share. This is an increase of 15.89% from the prior estimate of $15.16 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.83 to a high of $20.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.45% from the latest reported closing price of $16.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 132 owner(s) or 19.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE is 0.23%, an increase of 35.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.08% to 835,584K shares. The put/call ratio of VALE is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 89,322K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,457K shares , representing an increase of 36.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 89.00% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 65,133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,735K shares , representing an increase of 29.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 83.17% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 41,596K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing an increase of 95.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 2,507.32% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 27,642K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,215K shares , representing a decrease of 67.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 30.28% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 22,481K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,273K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 52.40% over the last quarter.

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