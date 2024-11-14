News & Insights

Vale S.A. Approves Merger and Elects Board Members

November 14, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. successfully held its Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting digitally, where they elected two new independent board members and approved the merger of their subsidiary, Aços Laminados do Pará S.A., without increasing capital or issuing new shares. This strategic move reflects Vale’s focus on streamlining operations and enhancing corporate governance. Such developments might pique the interest of investors monitoring Vale’s organizational strategies and market position.

Stocks mentioned

VALE

