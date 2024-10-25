Vale SA Approves Legal Agreement for Dam Disaster

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale SA’s Board of Directors has approved a legal agreement with Brazilian authorities to address the damages caused by the 2015 Fundão dam collapse in Mariana, owned by Samarco. This decision marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to ensure full reparation and compensation for the environmental and community impacts of the disaster. The agreement highlights Vale’s commitment to resolving longstanding issues and may influence investor confidence in the company.

