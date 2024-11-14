Vale S.A. Announces Key Decisions at Shareholders’ Meeting

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. announced the results of its Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, where key decisions included the election of new board members and the approval of the merger of its subsidiary, Aços Laminados do Pará. These moves are part of Vale’s strategic efforts to streamline operations and strengthen its corporate governance.

