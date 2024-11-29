Vale S.A. Affirms Commitment to Global Financial Standards

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.
Vale S.A., a leading Brazilian mining company, has submitted its November 2024 report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, underscoring its compliance with international financial regulations. This move reflects Vale’s ongoing commitment to transparency and adherence toglobal marketstandards, crucial for investors monitoring the company’s financial health.
