VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the latest trading day at $15.74, indicating a -0.19% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 7.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of VALE S.A. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.81, indicating a 1.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.32 billion, showing a 3.13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.15 per share and a revenue of $41.04 billion, signifying shifts of -40.44% and -6.37%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.85% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VALE S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.33 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

