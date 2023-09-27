VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $12.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.73% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.76% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.23 billion, up 13.09% from the year-ago period.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $41.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.98% and -6.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. VALE S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VALE S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.75.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.