VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $15.78, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.78% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 14.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.33 billion, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $41.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.78% and -4.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% higher within the past month. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.57 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.55, which means VALE S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

