VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $14.72, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, down 19.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.24 billion, down 14.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $53.96 billion, which would represent changes of -28.15% and -2.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.34% lower within the past month. VALE S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.16, which means VALE S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Iron stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.